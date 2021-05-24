Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Treasurer Sells $41,547.10 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.36. 64,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,641. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $14,358,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $10,064,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $9,223,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

