QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $195,178.70 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $195,178.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $198,150.82.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,250. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 355,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

