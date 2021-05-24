$783.62 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post sales of $783.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.30 million to $811.20 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

ATR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.26. 143,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $54,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

