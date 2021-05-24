CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director Sells $731,500.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,081. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

