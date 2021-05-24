ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

ECOM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,752. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,454 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.