Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $2,094,020.88 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $142.09. 1,603,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

