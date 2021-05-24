Ergo (ERG) Market Capitalization Hits $312.93 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $9.78 or 0.00025037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $312.93 million and $5.65 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,042.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.04 or 0.06841420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $751.84 or 0.01925715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00477170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00195768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.46 or 0.00651764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00457823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00373684 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.