Tidex Token (TDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and $37.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00376519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00192805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004006 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.00887787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

