Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $374.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $371.31 million and the highest is $376.70 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $258.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 465,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

