$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Ball stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

