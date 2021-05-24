Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.22 Million

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $914.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.93 million and the highest is $965.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $604.45. 514,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $588.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $237.24 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 27,998 shares of company stock worth $16,624,565 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.