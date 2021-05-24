DEXTools (DEXT) Price Down 36.5% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $904,455.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00068331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01006346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.33 or 0.10701708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00086913 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.