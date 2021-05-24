Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.77. 396,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.11. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,975.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Insulet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $128,482,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.