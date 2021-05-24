BOLT Achieves Market Cap of $5.19 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $91,216.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00991678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.58 or 0.10466333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00087022 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

