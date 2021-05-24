Global Social Chain Trading Down 27% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $253,577.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00991678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.58 or 0.10466333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00087022 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

