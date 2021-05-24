Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$84.76 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.