Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $13.89 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00035385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $13,305.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00381270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00193985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004017 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.94 or 0.00899305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027788 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

