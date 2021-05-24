Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.46.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 47.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 27.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 455,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,678 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,398 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. 945,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.