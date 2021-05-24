TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

