Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $442.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.70 million. Genesco reported sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

GCO has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 6.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $815.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

