Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $107.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

MU traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $82.90. 15,698,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,110,365. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 158.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 126,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11,016.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

