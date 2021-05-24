The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $70.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

