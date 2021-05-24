Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $73.00.

5/3/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $73.00.

4/30/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, proceeds from which will be utilized for paying down its outstanding debt. However, its debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE when compared to the industry is a concern for investors.”

4/19/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACHC traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $62.75. 204,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

