MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €192.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €192.21 ($226.13).

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MTX stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) on Monday, hitting €206.70 ($243.18). 175,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 46.24. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

