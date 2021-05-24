Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.18

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $36,453.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,458,547 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.