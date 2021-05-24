Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 28th

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 27th.

CTRM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,371,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257,938. The firm has a market cap of $327.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 14.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 770,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 471,512 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,316.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,799,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 6,319,306 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

