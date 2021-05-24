Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 28th

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 27th.
CTRM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,371,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257,938. The firm has a market cap of $327.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 14.05%.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
