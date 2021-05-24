Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BSY traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,773,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

