Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post sales of $276.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.91 million and the highest is $279.35 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $246.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. 255,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

