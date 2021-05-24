Shivom Market Capitalization Tops $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.54 or 0.01011690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.85 or 0.10938482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087290 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.