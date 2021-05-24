Ghost Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119,160.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $119,160.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.54 or 0.01011690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.85 or 0.10938482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087290 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,432,016 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

