Flamingo Hits Market Cap of $80.01 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $80.01 million and $22.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00393881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00201524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.79 or 0.00903437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027718 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

