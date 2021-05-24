PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 433,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PNM Resources by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

