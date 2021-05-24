Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 162,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,108. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

