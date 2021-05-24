Analysts Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) PT at $62.86

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.22. 97,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

