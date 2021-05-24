Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $289.72

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.22. 1,494,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,259. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.73. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

