SiTime (SITM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/13/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/11/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00.

4/21/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

4/7/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Shares of SITM stock traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.25. 207,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,279. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,790 shares of company stock worth $1,340,614. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

