Qcash (QC) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.33 million and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00391419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00195142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.72 or 0.00892879 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

