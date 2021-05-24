Ren Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $485.94 million and $70.41 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086613 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.