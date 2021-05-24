UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

