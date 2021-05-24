Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of RRR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. 830,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,262. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

