DEAPcoin Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and $1.51 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00086238 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,198,345,220 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.