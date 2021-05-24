MixMarvel (MIX) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $17.76 million and $688,475.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00086238 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,400,945 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

