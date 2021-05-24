Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 21,895,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

