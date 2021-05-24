$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of COR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,142. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

