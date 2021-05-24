Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,895% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $142,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 1,073,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

