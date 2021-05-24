Omeros Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 681% compared to the average volume of 1,347 call options.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. 536,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,949. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

