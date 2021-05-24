The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 14,516 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,616,048.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $15.93. 2,509,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.