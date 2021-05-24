Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Down 85.4% This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 85.4% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.60 or 0.00084293 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $561.82 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.37 or 0.00993801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.10830259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00086096 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

