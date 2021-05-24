CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 19% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $220,624.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.37 or 0.00993801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.10830259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00086096 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CEEKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.