Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $65.81

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $50.03. 16,012,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,461,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

